Jessica Simpson Pens Love Letter to Herself in Honor of 42nd Birthday: 'I Know My Purpose'

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf4kTK4P467/ jessicasimpson Verified Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart. I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE. I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend. Ok ✨42✨ time to Rock ‘n’ Roll. 💫⭐️🎬🎭🎤👠👖📺📖📚📝🧎🏼‍♀️💙💛💚💜🚀 5h

Credit: jessicasimpson/Instagram