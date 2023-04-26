Jessica Simpson Gives 'Neon Energy' in Sexy SKIMS Swim Two-Piece

Jessica Simpson is ready to make a sizzling impression this summer.

On Tuesday, the pop star, 42, took to Instagram to share a new selfie wearing a bright green swimsuit from SKIMS Swim, paired with hot pink open-toe platform heels from the Jessica Simpson Collection. The pumps retail at $99 and are listed on the fashion brand's website as one of Simpson's favorite pairs in the collection.

Simpson labeled the look as "Neon energy" alongside the post's caption, which shows her posing in front of a floor-length vanity mirror.

Simpson recently shared with PEOPLE that she has a multifaceted style, which differs by occasion.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

"The older I get, I lean into the free-spirited version of myself: connecting my personality with my eccentricities! I never let people's judgments get the best of me. My confidence is showing up as I am," she shared with PEOPLE.

In April of last year, she opened up about wearing a swimsuit for the first time after embarking on a weight loss journey.

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen," she wrote alongside a sultry snap on Instagram, adding, "but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!"

She credited the moment to "hard work," "determination," and "self-love" and shared that she had a "good proud cry."

Simpson later echoed the same emotion while speaking with PEOPLE, sharing that the experience reminded her to have self-confidence.

"I never thought of being in a bikini again because I was stretched out as big as the couch," she told PEOPLE. "So to be able to put on a bikini ... I just hadn't thought that was even a goal until I put it on, and I was like, 'I think I was afraid of that.' "

"And for me, as a woman, to be able to look as good as I feel was a major moment," she added. "You're proud of yourself and you deserve it ... [and you're] understanding yourself and feeling good on the outside. When those two things click, the sky's the limit."