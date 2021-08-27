Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson celebrated seven years of marriage earlier this summer

Jessica Simpson Stuns in Sexy Leopard Look for Date Night with Husband Eric Johnson: 'Happy Wife'

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson are making a fashionable statement on date night.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old singer and actress shared a sexy snap of herself and her husband of seven years, also 41, as they prepared to head out for an evening together.

In the photo, Simpson is seen sporting a form-fitting leopard dress, which she accessorized with jewelry around her neck and a pair of high heels. Johnson, meanwhile, donned a dark-colored suit with a blue shirt underneath as he posed for the loving snapshot beside his wife.

"Happy wife. Happy life. Ladies and Gents it's date night 💚🙌🏼," Simpson captioned the post.

Earlier this summer, Simpson and Johnson celebrated being married to one another for seven years.

To mark the milestone, the former NFL player shared a sweet tribute to his wife along with a photo of her from their wedding day on Instagram.

"Jessica, I love you. 7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one," he wrote. "I had fun yesterday celebrating us. Our kids bring us so much joy and they could not be luckier to have such a fiercely empowered, unique, beautiful mama."

"I love you, babe!!! Happy Anniversary!" he ended the post.