Jessica Simpson Just Re-Introduced Us to the Denim Brand Celebs Wore Nonstop in the Early 2000s

Jessica Simpson just proved to her 5.4 million fans that she has some seriously good genes (ahem, jeans) that she’s taking into her 40s. The singer, who’s celebrating the milestone birthday today, took to the ‘gram to ring in the big 4-0 in the most iconic way possible: by putting on a pair of jeans that she’s had hanging in her closet for 14 years and sharing said jean-selfie with her 5 million followers.

“I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!),” the singer captioned the photo, which has racked up more than 300,000 likes since she posted it late last night. “I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s, I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you.”

True Religion’s jeans were hugely popular in the 2000s. The label, which was founded in 2002, quickly gained a huge celeb following — one that included the likes of Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba, Sienna Miller, and Kristen Bell. Using a signature stitching technique, the brand’s jeans were truly one-of-a-kind and instantly recognizable. Thick white pocket stitching, distressed designs, and unique washes were and continue to be True Religion’s MO — and clearly they’re made to last.

Vince Bucci/Getty; Chapman/Shutterstock; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Simpson proved the jean’s top-notch quality with a single snap — 14 years later, and those True Religion jeans she’s had hanging in her closet for 14 years look as cool as ever. It gets better with each wear.

The jean brand is easily the most iconic of the early aughts, and it’s quietly been around for nearly two decades, but not without a few changes. Nowadays, True Religion still maintains its signature ethos that made it a standout in the industry — i.e., top quality fabrics with expert stitching — but with more modern silhouettes and washes, though those seeking jeans with a throwback flair similar to Simpson’s pair, like this low-cut, super distressed version, are still able to scoop those up, too.

Presley Ann/Getty; Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Emma Roberts, Bella Hadid, and Jasmine Tookes are a few celebs who have worn True Religion’s jeans in recent years. That said, they continue to be a celeb and regular folk favorite, with lots of styles showing up as “sold out” on Amazon. Did Simpson have something to do with this? Regardless, the demand is clearly there right now, but there are still a lot available as well, all earning standout reviews in the terms of comfort, quality, and style.

One Amazon shopper called these bootcut True Religion jeans the “softest ever,” writing, “These fit so well and are the softest jeans I've ever felt. The detailing is subtle, and they fit like a glove. They are true to size and really accentuate in all the right places. Excellent quality, and this fabric can't be beat. Very pleased with these!” What’s more, these perfect straight-leg bottoms have been deemed a best-seller on Amazon, with plenty of customers writing they’re comfy, well-made, and beautiful.

A jean brand that’s been around for nearly two decades has got to be doing something right — and maybe we just needed Simpson to remind us about it. We’re sensing a True Religion resurgence, and you might as well get ahead of the crowd by shopping them below.

