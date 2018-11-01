Jessica Simpson‘s Halloween costume has friends, family and fans losing their minds over the star’s transformation.

Simpson, 38, and husband Eric Johnson, 39, dressed up as Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger to recreate the duo’s iconic Twins movie cover from the 1988 film. Simpson, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, looked completely unrecognizable as she transformed into DeVito wearing an ivory suit, patterned button-up, loafers and wayfarer sunglasses that matched Johnson’s, who channeled Schwarzenegger’s character.

“TWINS #DannyDeVito #ArnoldSchwarzenegger #HappyHalloween,” Simpson captioned the hilarious shot.

People immediately started going wild in the comments as they freaked out over Simpson’s spot-on look.

The star’s own mother, Tina Simpson, was very impressed. “SERIOUSLY as a MOM I have never laughed so hard when I walked into her Halloween party and saw this! BEYOND! And I will post a video of her walking which is beyond…@dannydevito you have to watch a glam girl channel you! HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA my tummy is aching from tonight. I love you my baby @jessicasimpson,” she wrote.

Simpson’s father, Joe Simpson, loved her costume just as much too. “Jess, you win best costume!!! I had no idea who you were. Danny would be proud,” he commented.

The costume expertly hid Simpson’s growing baby bump, and some fans thought that a Twins-themed look had hidden message. “Is she saying they’re having twins?!?!?” one fan commented.

However, when Simpson announced she’s expecting again with a photo set of her two kids, Ace Knute, 5, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6, she also shared that she’s having a girl.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she wrote. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

A source told PEOPLE exclusively of the family’s reaction to the baby news, “They are SO excited. Maxwell and Ace cannot wait — and it was a very happy surprise.”

A surprise — but a welcome one.

“Jessica and Eric absolutely thought they were done having kids after Ace was born — one of each was perfect,” a second source added. “She went through a lot during and after her pregnancies. But that obviously wasn’t meant to be! Jess is such a great mom — Maxi is like her mini-me. Eric is the best dad too — there is a lot of laughter in that house.”