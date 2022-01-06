Jessica Simpson Considered Borrowing 'Against Her Homes' to Buy Back Her Billion-Dollar Brand

"We'll borrow against our homes. Even if I have to go live in a little, tiny place in Ireland, I will," said the singer speaking about the lengths she would go to regain control of the Jessica Simpson Collection

Jessica Simpson is sharing details how the two year-battle to take back complete control of her fashion empire started.

In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek published Wednesday, the 41-year-old fashion designer and singer recalled that the efforts to regain full ownership of the Jessica Simpson Collection started on a day in 2019 when she was hospitalized with severe bronchitis while 34-weeks pregnant with her third child, Birdie Mae.

That same day was when she and her mother Tina Simpson, president of the business, initiated a plan to fight for full ownership of the company, according to the news outlet.

"We'll borrow against our homes," said Jessica per Bloomberg Businessweek while recalling what she would have done to regain control of the fashion line at the time. "Even if I have to go live in a little, tiny place in Ireland, I will."

That same year, it became apparent to Jessica and Tina that Sequential Brands Group Inc., which purchased a majority share of the Jessica Simpson Collection in 2015 was experiencing financial hardship.

Jessica and Tina owned a minority stake (37.5%) in the company when Sequential Brands Group Inc. purchased a majority share from Camuto Group in 2015.

The two were not going sit back and watch the brand sink along with Sequential Brands Group Inc. in 2019. Eventually, the two approached Sequential Brands Group Inc. about regaining full ownership of it.

"My name was on it," said Simpson. "I don't ever move away from my name."

Sequential Brands Group Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August of 2021.

By October of 2021, Jessica had finally regained full control of the company.

In a Footwear News cover story at the time, Simpson talked about her success saying, "It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand."

"After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely."