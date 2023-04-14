Yes, Jessica Simpson Still Has Her Daisy Dukes from 'Dukes of Hazzard' in Her Closet (Exclusive)

The pop star and designer has such a love for denim shorts, she considers herself a cutoff "connoisseur," she tells PEOPLE

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 04:13 PM
The Dukes Of Hazzard - 2005
Photo: Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jessica Simpson's days on The Dukes of Hazzard may be over, but the clothing she wore in the 2005 film is still taking up space in her closet.

While speaking to PEOPLE exclusively about the launch of her new summer line for her fashion brand Jessica Simpson Collection, the superstar, 42, confessed that she hasn't yet retired the shorty-shorts she wore on the Y2K rom-com.

After revealing that she still has her movie shorts in her closet, she adds that she wore "many pairs of the same shorts" while filming as Daisy Duke.

If there was one thing similar about Simpson and her character, it's their love for the hot pants of the same name. The Do You Know singer has so many in her closet, she labels herself a "connoisseur" of the style.

Jessica Simpson
Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Of course, having one of the most iconic pieces in her wardrobe would have any of her fans feeling envious. But, Simpson can't help but compare her Hollywood clothing archives to those of another famous face in her family — Diana Ross, who is the mother-in-law to Simpson's sister Ashlee.

"It makes me laugh because I imagine her archive is filled with sequins that make you salivate and mine is filled with Juicy suits and Daisy Dukes!" she jokes.

Nonetheless, Simpson still wears her denim shorts with love — and in routine.

"I'm always on my way to get somewhere in my denim shorts and platforms!" she shares with PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Like when she wore her denim shorts for a trip to the thrift store last summer.

In August, she shared an Instagram photo of herself modeling teeny-tiny Jessica Simpson Collection cutoff jean shorts with a camouflage-print T-shirt, black booties, black hat and oversize sunglasses. She also mixed her patterns by contrasting the camouflage with an animal-print belt.

"Thriftin'! Wish me luck! Can't wait to share my quick finds on stories when I get back home," she captioned the post, which also garnered references to her cover of Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" — which the actress also recorded for the film.

Related Articles
Jessica Simpson summer campaign Photographer: Russell James HMU: Adam Burrell and Jessie Holiday Shot on location at Canyon Ranch
Jessica Simpson Is a Cutoff 'Connoisseur' as She Launches New Collection in Her Daisy Dukes (Exclusive) 
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Dusts Off Her Daisy Dukes for a Day of Thrifting — See Her Look!
jessica simpson style
Jessica Simpson Rocks 5 Sexy Looks During Her 2 Days in New York — See Them All!
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Pose with Their Kids in Family Easter Snap
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Pose with Their Kids in Fun Family Easter Snap
Brooke Shields Daughter Grier Wears Her Mom's Vintage Dolce & Gabbana Suit to 'Pretty Baby' Premiere
Brooke Shields' Daughter Grier Wears Mom's Vintage Dolce & Gabbana Suit to 'Pretty Baby' Premiere
Eva Amurri wears Susan Sarandon's clothes
Watch Eva Amurri Shop Mom Susan Sarandon's Vintage Designer Closet: 'It's the Memories for Me'
EXCLUSIVE Interview: Steph Shep & Future Earth Collaborate With Brilliant Earth for Earth Month Credit: Adrian Martin
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches You Should Be Shopping Right Now
Jessica Simpson Reveals Daughter Birdie, 3, Is Following In Her Singing Footsteps: ‘My Loud Belting Beauty’
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Birdie Is Following in Her Musical Footsteps: 'My Loud Belting Beauty'
Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson Shares On-Set Photo of Herself Peeing Outdoors in Heeled Boots: 'When You Gotta Go'
Daisy Jones / Stevie Nicks
Daisy Jones & the Six: See the Real-Life Rockers Who Inspired the Show's Looks
Jessica Simpson, tina simpson, maxwell johnson
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Looks All Grown Up in HSN Appearance with Mom and Grandma Tina
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Toned Legs in Daisy Dukes While Debuting Her New Roller Skates Line
Ice Spice Ivy Park x Adidas
Ice Spice Stars in Her First Fashion Campaign with Beyoncé's Ivy Park and Adidas: 'I Love a Baddie'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpd-e3ioddV/?hl=en hed: Jessica Simpson and Her Husband Post Steamy Pics from Getaway
Jessica Simpson Shares Cheeky Photos from Getaway with Eric Johnson: 'Stole My Lover' for the Weekend
Draper James by Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Tells Us Which Draper James Pieces She's Loving Right Now
Brad Pitt and actress Gwyneth Paltrow attend "The Pallbearer" New York City Premiere on April 28, 1996 at the Tribeca Film Center in New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Date Night Dress She Kept from Her Relationship with Brad Pitt 