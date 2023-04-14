Yes, Jessica Simpson Still Has Her Daisy Dukes from 'Dukes of Hazzard' in Her Closet (Exclusive)

Jessica Simpson's days on The Dukes of Hazzard may be over, but the clothing she wore in the 2005 film is still taking up space in her closet.

While speaking to PEOPLE exclusively about the launch of her new summer line for her fashion brand Jessica Simpson Collection, the superstar, 42, confessed that she hasn't yet retired the shorty-shorts she wore on the Y2K rom-com.

After revealing that she still has her movie shorts in her closet, she adds that she wore "many pairs of the same shorts" while filming as Daisy Duke.

If there was one thing similar about Simpson and her character, it's their love for the hot pants of the same name. The Do You Know singer has so many in her closet, she labels herself a "connoisseur" of the style.

Of course, having one of the most iconic pieces in her wardrobe would have any of her fans feeling envious. But, Simpson can't help but compare her Hollywood clothing archives to those of another famous face in her family — Diana Ross, who is the mother-in-law to Simpson's sister Ashlee.

"It makes me laugh because I imagine her archive is filled with sequins that make you salivate and mine is filled with Juicy suits and Daisy Dukes!" she jokes.

Nonetheless, Simpson still wears her denim shorts with love — and in routine.

"I'm always on my way to get somewhere in my denim shorts and platforms!" she shares with PEOPLE.

Like when she wore her denim shorts for a trip to the thrift store last summer.

In August, she shared an Instagram photo of herself modeling teeny-tiny Jessica Simpson Collection cutoff jean shorts with a camouflage-print T-shirt, black booties, black hat and oversize sunglasses. She also mixed her patterns by contrasting the camouflage with an animal-print belt.

"Thriftin'! Wish me luck! Can't wait to share my quick finds on stories when I get back home," she captioned the post, which also garnered references to her cover of Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" — which the actress also recorded for the film.