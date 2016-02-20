The singer-actress stepped out in Hollywood on Friday for date night with husband Eric Johnson

The day Jessica Simpson stops flaunting her killer legs is the day we’ll know the world is officially ending.

For now, we’re safe: The star stepped out for a date night with husband Eric Johnson at West Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy on Friday wearing a sheer black curve-hugging, zebra-print minidress. The long-sleeved LBD’s deep V-neck showed off Simpson’s cleavage, while its short hem put famously toned legs on display. She accessorized with gold strappy sandals and a metallic clutch.

Simpson’s husband opted for a more laid-back look, wearing a charcoal gray button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up, black jeans and black shoes.

“I work out five days a week: Three days with a trainer, doing a mix of strength training and cardio, and then I do cardio on my own the other two days,” she said.

What do you think of Simpson’s sexy LBD? Is the completely sheer trend here to stay?