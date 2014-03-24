X17online

Does anyone love wearing wedges with distressed denim shorts more than Jessica Simpson? We doubt it. The singer returned to one of her favorite warm-weather styles — and showed off her seriously slimmed-down figure while she was at it — in a pair of cutoffs, a coordinating Current/Elliott shirt and a Samilynn Jewelry necklace.

Back in her pre-baby days, denim cutoffs were a key part of Simpson’s uniform. And now that she’s reached her goal weight, the mom of two isn’t afraid to show off her super-toned stems. (Click here for her workout from trainer Harley Pasternak.)

Aside from consistently hitting the gym, Simpson has been following her Weight Watchers plan closely. And she revealed that this is all done with one goal in mind: her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Eric Johnson. “Knowing that I have the wedding coming up is an incentive to stay on Weight Watchers, count my points and stay in the gym. I mean, when you see my dress, you’ll know.”

–Brittany Talarico