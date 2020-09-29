"Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset ✨" the singer wrote on Instagram

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Abs and Fit Frame in Yoga Set from Her Line: ‘Warrior Mindset’

Jessica Simpson is starting her week off in a positive mindset.

On Monday, the 40-year-old singer shared an Instagram post of herself doing some poolside yoga in cute athleisure, with a gorgeous sunset view in the background.

Simpson showed off her figure in the photo, wearing a pair of black and gray leopard-print leggings ($55; jessicasimpson.com) and a black sports bra with a keyhole cutout ($40; jessicasimpson.com). She paired the matching set, which is part of the new #WarriorWomen line from her namesake collection, with gold hoop earrings and a hair scrunchie.

″Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset ✨″ The Dukes of Hazzard star captioned her post.

″GORGEOUS 💥💥💥″ Kyle Richards said in the comment section. While Simpson's stylist Nicole Chavez added, ″This is making me want to work out 💪🏼″

The Jessica Simpson Collection's official Instagram account also posted the photo with the caption, ″#MondayMotivation Find your inner light and strength. 🔥 #warriorwomen #JessicaSimpsonActive"

Last year, the star got candid about getting back into shape after gaining 100 pounds while pregnant with her now 18-month-old daughter Birdie Mae.

“6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜),” the former reality star wrote on Instagram six months after giving birth.

Simpson (who’s also mom to son Ace Knute, 7, and daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 8, with husband Eric Johnson) has kept the weight off, telling PEOPLE that chasing her three kids around “all day every day” definitely helps her stay in shape.

“I also have the most active husband ever,” she said of the former NFL player, 40. “If you marry an athlete, you got to stay on your feet.”

When asked why she thinks it is important to share her flaws with her fans, Simpson told PEOPLE, “We're not perfect. Nobody's perfect. And don't let social media make you think that way because nobody's perfect. We all have our issues.”

In July, the star celebrated her weight loss — and her 40th birthday — by slipping into a pair of

14-year-old True Religion skinny jeans. Much to her surprise, the low-waist style fit like a glove.