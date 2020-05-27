"Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I," Jessica Simpson captioned the powerful photo

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Toned Abs and Legs in Two-Piece Activewear Set from Her New Line

Jessica Simpson is making sure to carve out some time for herself while social distancing with her husband Eric Johnson and their three children, daughters Maxwell Drew, 8, and Birdie Mae, 14 months, and son Ace Knute, 7.

The fashion industry mogul, singer and New York Times best-selling author of the recent memoir Open Book, shared an empowering mirror selfie on Instagram Tuesday, showing off her fit frame and a cute new two-piece workout set from her Jessica Simpson Collection activewear line.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I," Simpson, 39, captioned the sexy photo, adding, "Move move move for your own mental health."

Image zoom Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Her followers flooded the comments section with support and praise for Simpson, who has been very open about the struggles she's endured ⁠— and industry pressure she felt ⁠— while learning to embrace her body.

"Oh I’m sorry Hi LEGS!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," Chef Gaby Dalkin, wrote.

"Ok hottie!! 🔥🔥," Simpson's colorist Rita Hazan shared, with the star's stylist Nicole Chavez writing, "Looking good girl ⚡️🖤⚡️🖤."

A lot of Simpson's fans also wanted to know where they could buy her trendy tie-dye workout set, so she made sure to include a swipe up link. The pieces are Simpson's own designs from Jessica Simpson Collection's latest activewear launch. The seamless bike shorts, $45, and matching sports bra, $40, are still available, but selling out fast thanks to Simpson's sexy selfie.

In her memoir Open Book, Simpson opens up about the body expectations that plagued her career, referring to the famed 2005 Daisy Duke shorts from her scene-stealing role in Dukes of Hazzard as creating "a gold standard Jessica, the 'before' for every 'is she fat or is she thin' story for the rest of my career."

Scrutiny over her body would follow her through three pregnancies and the infamous "mom jeans" moment in 2009 that left people calling her "fat" at a size 4.

Simpson told PEOPLE in a recent cover story that early on in her career she turned to things like diet pills because of the pressure she felt to be thin when starting out at 17 when she got a record deal.

"I thought it was about my voice. I didn't know that it was going to end up being about how I looked in a dress," she said. "It's heartbreaking and I mean, I punished myself for it. I took diet pills. I heard it and I couldn’t not hear it in the back of my mind every time I was on stage, every time I walked out the door."

After the birth of her third child Birdie Mae last March, Simpson revealed that she tipped the scales at 240 pounds, and that over the course of six months she lost 100 pounds with help from her trainer Harley Pasternak.

Pasternek told PEOPLE that Simpson started making positive changes right after she gave birth by focusing on a more holistic lifestyle approach rather than jumping right into the gym.

"The difference between this and the other times was that she worked out, yes, but her transformation was more about what she did on her own time," Pasternak, who trains Simpson alongside his co-trainer Sydney Liebs, told PEOPLE last September. "She was so motivated and positive. She was saying that her body has not belonged to her for the past decade. Not in a bad way, in a positive way — her body has been designated to create life and now it’s hers again and she’s going to make it fantastic in a really enjoyable way."

He explained that Simpson took on five daily tasks — getting in her steps, unplugging from technology for an hour, getting sleep, eating healthfully and exercising — to help reach hear goal.

Simpson loves walking and started with 6,000 steps a day for the first few weeks, and then slowly built back up to her usual 12,000.