Jessica Simpson Shows Off 'Sister Pride' in Glam Selfie with 'Ride or Die' Ashlee Simpson Ross

"Ash and I each have 3 kiddos and danced like we were in our 20's again," Jessica Simpson captioned a photo Ashlee Simpson Ross on Friday

Jessica Simpson and sister Ashlee Simpson Ross got their weekend off to an early start!

On Friday, the "With You" singer, 41, shared a selfie with her younger sibling that was taken the night before.

In the photo, Jessica can be seen in a Hervé Léger cross-strap brown halter dress. Ashlee, 37, sported a pink blazer over a black undergarment. Jessica credited makeup artist Adam Burrell behind her cosmetic look and stylist Jessie Holiday for her hair.

"Got glammed up with my ride or die last night. Ash and I each have 3 kiddos and danced like we were in our 20's again 🙌🏼🙌🏼 So. Much. Fun…Sister Pride," Jessica captioned the picture.

Jessica kicked off the vacation with a bikini photo, telling her followers that she enjoyed a "good proud cry" sporting the swimsuit.

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen," she captioned the snap of her wearing a paisley bikini from her self-titled line, adding, "but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!"

Earlier this month, Jessica told PEOPLE about some of the lessons she's learned from her oldest child, Maxwell. "My oldest daughter, who's nine; she's about to be 10; she teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest," Jessica said. "She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it."

She noted that her daughter is "one of those girls that's going to be a trendsetter, a leader and manifest everything."

"Her intuition is unreal. She truly loves herself," Jessica added.

According to the fashion designer, Maxwell's self-love and acceptance is something that she believes her daughter picked up from her organically. "I don't think it's something that I taught other than the way I walked in my life and the example that I [set]," she explained. "It's not really about what I say. It's more about what I do."

"I think that when she sees me happy and confident, that's all that really matters to your children is that they see you loving yourself, and [then] it's easy for them to love themselves," the mother of three added.