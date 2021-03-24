Jessica Simpson Brings Back Her Epic Open Book Tour Style with a Chic Outfit Parade

The author dazzled in looks from Balmain, Tom Ford and Prada while promoting the new paperback edition of her bestselling memoir

Jessica Simpson is back promoting the new paperback edition of her bestselling memoir and she's bringing the same type of stop-and-stare fashion moments that we loved from her first book tour.

On Tuesday, the singer showed off some of the looks worn while promoting Open Book on Instagram, giving followers the breakdown of each outfit.

While appearing on Good Morning America Tuesday, Simpson, 40, dressed in a pair of Safiyaa gray flare pants with a red Balmain button-down top. The gold buttons on Simpson's shirt also matched her gold heart-shaped Balenciaga earrings.

"Bringing my author A game in Balmain for GMA. Blessed to be back with #OPENBOOKLOOKS," the author, whose paperback edition is out now, captioned the post.

For a stop on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Simpson paired a hot pink Tom Ford turtleneck with a black snakeskin midi skirt from Saint Laurent, tall black boots (also by Saint Laurent) and silver hoop earrings to complete the look.

"Dressed in Tom Ford- Bless the Lord! #OPENBOOKLOOKS," Simpson wrote.

In her final post, Simpson dressed in a long-sleeve black Prada peplum look for Entertainment Tonight, with she accessorized with a gold belt and the same black Saint Laurent boots.

"Here is your Prada entertainment for tonight 😜 #OPENBOOKLOOKS," she captioned the shot.

When her book initially debuted last February, Simpson didn't skimp on pulling out all the style stops. With help from her stylist Nicole Chavez, the duo curated a colorful, whimsical wardrobe that showed off the billion-dollar fashion mogul's true aesthetic. (You may remember when she channeled her "inner Elle Woods" with this Legally Blonde moment!)

On Tuesday, Simpson shared a highlight reel of her 2020 tour, thanking fans for their support and explaining that the paperback edition will have "a new introduction and some very personal journal entries that will show you a little bit about why journaling has been so important to me throughout my life."

Earlier this month, Simpson did some modeling for a different type of fashion project when she posed in outfits from her new Jessica Simpson spring 2021 collection.

Jessica Simpson Image zoom Credit: Kristin Burns

The designer told PEOPLE exclusively that after "living" in tie-dye sweats last year she was ready "to get back into some denim." Adding, "I always feel confident in a great pair of flare jeans that fit me well."