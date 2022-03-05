Jessica Simpson Shows Off Chic HSN Look, Says She's Sold 16,000 Dresses and Counting

Jessica Simpson appeared on HSN on Thursday to share her spring fashion collection.

The multi-hyphenate mogul, 41, took a break from the show to celebrate the success of her line in an Instagram post.

"Holy guacamole! The day's not over and we've already sold 16,000 dresses! And there's still more to come," she wrote. "Back live on @hsn in 20💃."

For the appearance, Simpson wore a bohemian-inspired floral dress and matching jacket with light pink heels.

Earlier in the day, the Open Book author posted a picture with her mother, Tina, as they both wore leopard-print attire.

"Live on air all night and day with @tinasimpsonofficial chattin' about the @jessicasimpsonstyle exclusive designs for @HSN," she shared, adding that the two were "slap happy" and "havin' fun givin' some styling tips for the best bang for the buck my friends!"

Simpson opened up to Entrepreneur earlier this month about not being taken seriously as a businesswoman.

"Being underestimated is the superpower," she said. "It makes you want to soar over everyone. But really, it's better to do it patiently. I play along in a way that I let people know I'm playing along."

The Jessica Simpson Collection first cleared $1 billion in annual sales in 2012, according to the publication.

Last October, Simpson and her mother regained ownership of the brand after parent company Sequential Brands Group Inc. filed for bankruptcy in August.

Prior to the purchase, the duo had owned a minority stake (37.5%) in the company after Sequential Brands Group Inc. purchased a majority share from Camuto Group in 2015.

"It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand," the "With You" singer said in a Footwear News cover story at the time.