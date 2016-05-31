Jessica Simpson showed off her bikini body on Monday in a good ole American selfie

Jessica Simpson Shows Her, Um, 'Support' for the Troops in Teeny Patriotic Bikini on Memorial Day

Jessica Simpson is showing her stripes (and her fit figure, while she’s at it).

The 35-year-old singer-turned-fashion-mogul snapped a good ol’ American selfie in honor of Memorial Day, in which she sported a patriotic, red-and-white striped bikini.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mom of two wore a denim shirt over the bikini top and had her blond locks pulled back as she blew a kiss to the camera. Fittingly, Simpson captioned the Instagram photo with a few American flag emojis.

Image zoom

Source: Jessica Simpson Instagram

The Memorial Day snap isn’t the only bikini pic the star has shared in recent days.

Just one week ago, Simpson posted a sexy Instagram snap in which she wore a black, one-piece swimsuit and shared another view with PeopleStyle. She also took that opportunity to highlight her physique, writing, “Sun’s out bums out!”

Along with an inside look at her new photoshoot, she also gave fans a glimpse at her latest music endeavors.

“Maze to create,” the 35-year-old captioned a photo last week of herself behind a microphone in a recording booth.

What do you think of Jessica’s festive swimwear? Let us know!