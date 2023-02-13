Jessica Simpson Shares On-Set Photo of Herself Peeing Outdoors in Heeled Boots: 'When You Gotta Go'

The musician and style mogul proved that photoshoots can be anything but glamorous

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 03:31 PM
Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Photo: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson isn't holding anything back (or in) when it comes to life on-set.

The singer, fashion designer and mom started off the week with a hilarious throwback pic from when she found herself facing a bathroom emergency during a photoshoot.

In the snapshot, Simpson, 42, wears a white tee shirt and a matching bandana tied around her neck. She's also photographed mid-squat while wearing heeled boots, laughing as she appears to pull her pants down to pee on a patch of grass.

"When you gotta go, you gotta go. Set life #BTS," she captioned the outtake, tagging her clothing line Jessica Simpson Collection, either indicating where her outfit was from or referring to a previous project for her brand.

The post received a mix of reactions from her followers. Some questioned the star's level of candidness while others found the moment amusing and relatable.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson/Instagram

This isn't the only blast from the past featured on Simpson's Instagram. Last month, the "Irresistible" singer shared a selfie in which she went way back with her style wearing the green and yellow cheerleading varsity jacket from her school days.

Simpson showed off the keepsake, which features the letter "R" perched on top of a cheerleading megaphone and her name written on top of it, with a slouchy neon orange beanie and dangling earrings.

"Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket," she wrote.

Although she loves a vintage aesthetic, the actress still keeps her designs fresh and on-trend.

In September, Simpson opened up to PEOPLE exclusively on creating her fall range, which was inspired by TV and film and all about confidence.

"I go through phases and stages based on how I feel in my own creative space," Simpson explained. "Right now in my career I am inspired by TV and film and want to bring retro glam to our all American denim staple styles. Fashion is experimenting and channeling different parts of ourselves and our lives through what we wear and this campaign allowed me to give it life."

