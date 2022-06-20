Jessica Simpson Shares Makeup-Free Selfie with Reflection on Father's Day: 'Just Woke up Feeling Grateful'
Jessica Simpson is basking in the post-Father's Day love.
In an Instagram post on Monday, the star shared a sunshine-filled, no-makeup selfie alongside an ode to the fathers in her life.
"Just woke up feeling grateful for all the Dad heroes out there," Simpson, 41, captioned the post. "Yesterday was a beautiful Father's Day celebrating my personal favorites @ericjohnsonalrighhhht @joesimpsonphoto and @ringoindover."
"Each of you have created, molded, shaped, and supported us and that makes my heart burst and my smile very real," she wrote of her dad Joe Simpson, husband Eric Johnson and father-in-law Stephen Johnson.
She continued, "I love y'all. The kids admire, appreciate, love and adore y'all. There is no greater gift in the world to our families. I value and honor the gift of Fatherhood #BLESSED."
Simpson's Father's Day celebration was captured on her Instagram stories Sunday. She spent the day having a pool party with the dads that mean the most to her. The Open Book author posed for a photo alongside dad Joe and husband Eric, 42. The pair share three children: Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 8, and Birdie Mae, 3.
For the holiday on Sunday, Johnson received a handmade card from his kids, which Simpson shared on her stories as well. "Dear Dad, you're always there when I need you," 10-year-old Maxi wrote, including a "list of reasons I love u."