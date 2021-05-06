Jessica Simpson Shares a Glowing Fresh-Faced Morning Selfie

Jessica Simpson is positively glowing in her latest Instagram snap.

On Thursday, the multi-hyphenate mogul, 40, shared a selfie that showed off her fresh, makeup-free complexion. Simpson smiled wide in the photo and let her natural blonde waves cascade down the front of her chest.

"Sunny kinda mornin'," Simpson captioned the pretty photo.

Fans left the star lots of loving compliments that thanked her for keeping things real on her Instagram page. "You look so young and healthy and fresh faced!🙌 Killing it!👏," one person wrote.

Another fan added: "So naturally beautiful!!!! You are such an amazing example for women our age ❤️."

Earlier this year, Simpson opened up about her skincare journey and said she has "fewer wrinkles at 40 than I did at 38!"

Adjusting her beauty routine helped the star minimize the onset of fine lines, she said in an interview with Shape. "During this pandemic, I've gone down a skincare rabbit hole. I'm obsessed with doing red light therapy treatments at home. I place the anti-inflammatory device everywhere on my body, including my scalp, stomach and boobs," Simpson said.

The device also treats Simpson's ongoing battle with eczema, which got worse after she gave birth to daughter Birdie, 2.

She admitted, "I've dealt with eczema since I was a kid. But after having Birdie, I had such bad flare-ups that I wouldn't even show the pictures of me holding her to my friends."

Simpson told PEOPLE that she hopes that her honesty, whether it be about her eczema or body insecurities, inspires others to feel like their best selves.