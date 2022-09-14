Jessica Simpson Shares Details Behind Her Fall Collection and Bold Campaign: 'Fashion Is Experimenting'

Jessica Simpson is bringing the bombshell this season.

The new Jessica Simpson Collection for fall is a blend of bold colors and silhouettes with a bit of that California cool girl vibe that the star is known for.

"I go through phases and stages based on how I feel in my own creative space," Simpson, 42, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Right now in my career I am inspired by TV and film and want to bring retro glam to our all American denim staple styles. Fashion is experimenting and channeling different parts of ourselves and our lives through what we wear and this campaign allowed me to give it life."

Adam Franzino

The new collection — including vibrant photos full of neons and drama — including mainstays that Simpson's brand has become known for, like flowy dresses and platform shoes, but she amped it up a little bit this time around. Simpson wanted the collection to still be staples in your closet for everyday but give you something to wear that makes you feel confident.

"These are classically inspired pieces to mix and match or wear head to toe," she shares. "The styling [in the campaign] definitely exudes an air of confidence. Platforms are a mainstay for us — for this season we made a retro version and created brand new silhouettes."

She added, "We are also having a Western moment happening, which I'm always partial to!"

Adam Franzino

For the campaign photos, Simpson coined the phrase, "bright lights, neon lights" as her inspiration, which comes through in the exciting and vibrant photos. "I am always coming up with name inspirations that encapsulate the amazing brainstorms my team and I have when we are working on campaigns," Simpson tells PEOPLE. "They know they can always count on me to blurt out something…while it might seem nonsensical at first, it usually makes total sense in what we are going for."

Her idea for bright and neon was to create a "bold and intentional perspective of mood and light," which she said they also carried out through the styling as well. Sophisticated glam with a punch of vibrance was the editorial result.

The new collection is another checkmark in Simpson's business plan, and she's grateful every day to be a business owner. "Being a business owner in 2022 feels like an incredible accomplishment," she says. "I have the space and freedom to explore my creativity without limitations. I am so proud of my uniquely talented team of women who make up the Jessica Simpson Collection."

Adam Franzino

Each launch for the collection feels like a new celebration, including Jessica Simpson Collection's recent release of roller skates just last month. Simpson's daughter, Maxwell, 10, joined in as a model for the campaign, which just makes sense, considering how much she loves fashion, too.

"Maxwell was born with a fashion forward sensibility and a keen eye for creating her own style, but notices others' authenticity and celebrates it," Simpson says. "She has always known what she likes and remains very confident and vocal about her choices."

The newest Jessica Simpson Collection launch is available now, and Simpson will be making an appearance in Los Angeles at Nordstrom at The Grove on Sept. 24 to celebrate. She'll also be back on HSN with her mom, Tina Simpson, for another fall fashion takeover special on Sept. 28 and 29.