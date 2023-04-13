Jessica Simpson Shows Off a Variety of Sexy Looks in New York City

Jessica Simpson has been making her presence known in the Big Apple.

The singer and designer, 42, showed off a series of sexy looks as she stepped out in New York City on Wednesday.

Simpson made the most of the warm temperatures as she rocked a yellow cutout mini dress for an outing in the city. The mom of three accessorized the look with a gold sequin handbag and gold platform heels, while her blonde locks had been styled into loose curls. For her makeup, Simpson sported a smoky eye and a pink lip.

Another ensemble was a low-cut, strappy mini dress, which she teamed with black knee-high Versace boots and Ferragamo sunglasses.

Posing for a series of sultry snaps on Instagram in the brown dress, which showed off her incredible figure, Simpson wrote on Instagram Wednesday, "Dreamweaver show me the way 🤍."

Jessica Simpson in New York City on April 12. Jessica Simpson/Instagram

She was joined for her trip to New York City by her husband Eric Johnson, who also cozied up for a photo with The Dukes of Hazzard actress.

"There's no expiration date to a dream🤍,' she captioned the selfie, in which she pouted at the camera as former NFL star Johnson, 43, whom she married in 2014, smiled in a cap and dark gray T-shirt.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson in New York City on April 12.

The post also featured a solo snapshot of Simpson posing on what appeared to be a rooftop or terrace with her leg up, looking off into the distance. For the pics, Simpson wore black leather pants, chunky black heeled boots and an oversized green jacket.

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️," wrote Selling Sunset alumna Christine Quinn in the comments section.

Late last month, Simpson and Johnson celebrated their youngest daughter Birdie Mae's 4th birthday.

The proud parents threw their little girl a unicorn-themed birthday bash complete with balloons, cupcakes, face paint and an impressive unicorn-shaped cake.

"Birdie Mae Johnson is 4!!! This adorable wonder of a unicorn kiddo illuminates every color in the rainbow…her favorite color," wrote Simpson on Instagram alongside a carousel of cute pictures from the party. "Birdie magically makes us laugh AT ALL TIMES capturing attention from EVERYONE!"

"She is uniquely and effortlessly herself. This little lady celebrates and twirls through her life in tutus with a pure unique understanding in her soul of glitter sparkles. We love her SO VERY MUCH and she knows it," she continued.

"Birdie is a symphony of STARDUST and born to SHINE. I smiled the entire time writing this because even when she isn't home, I feel her presence glowing inside of me. Bird puts the HAPPY to the BIRTHDAY."

Simpson and Johnson are also parents to son Ace Knute, 9, and daughter Maxwell Drew, 10.