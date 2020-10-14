The singer and fashion mogul showed off her tan and toned legs in the sultry photo

Jessica Simpson Poses in Sexy Bodysuit and Zebra Heels for Date Night: 'No Pants Required'

Jessica Simpson is getting real about her quarantine outfits.

On Tuesday, the singer joked about her "pandemic date night" attire by posting a photo of herself wearing only a black bodysuit and zebra print heels.

Simpson, 40, sat in a striped armchair for the sultry photo and showed off her tan and toned legs.

"Pandemic date nights look a little different these days," she teased. "No pants required 😜."

The Open Book author paired her long-sleeve bodysuit with simple jewelry including two rings and hand jewels.

Many of Simpson's followers flocked to the comments to react to the sexy look.

"CUTE!!!," wrote Simpson's stylist Nicole Chavez while the Jessica Simpson official style account left a string of firework emojis.

"I love you wifey," Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gushed.

"The most gorgeous!!!! 🖤🔥🦓," added hairdresser Rita Hazan.

Stylist Ken Paves added, "Excuse me 🔥🔥🔥."

Last month, Simpson showed off her fit body with a picture of herself doing some poolside yoga in cute athleisure, with a gorgeous sunset view in the background.

Simpson showed off her figure in the photo, wearing a pair of black and gray leopard-print leggings and a black sports bra with a keyhole cutout.

She paired the matching set, which is part of the new #WarriorWomen line from her namesake collection, with gold hoop earrings and a hair scrunchie.

″Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset ✨″ The Dukes of Hazzard star captioned her post.

″GORGEOUS 💥💥💥″ Kyle Richards said in the comment section. While Chavez added, ″This is making me want to work out 💪🏼″

The Jessica Simpson Collection's official Instagram account also posted the photo with the caption, ″#MondayMotivation Find your inner light and strength. 🔥 #warriorwomen #JessicaSimpsonActive"

Last year, the star got candid about getting back into shape after gaining 100 pounds while pregnant with her now 18-month-old daughter Birdie Mae.

“6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜),” the former reality star wrote on Instagram six months after giving birth.