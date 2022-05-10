Jessica Simpson Says 'Every Day Is Mother's Day' with 'Forever Protector' Tina Simpson

"Mommy, oh how I love you so… I Am because YOU are," Jessica Simpson wrote on Instagram Monday

Jessica Simpson is keeping her Mother's Day celebration going!

On Monday, the fashion designer, 41, posted a photo of her and her mother, Tina Simpson, soaking up some sun in style.

In the photo, Jessica let her long blonde hair down with some beachy waves as she posed next to Tina, 62, who looked casual and cute in denim overalls and a plaid button-up flannel. The "Irresistible" singer wore a black floral dress and pair of large black shades.

"Mommy, oh how I love you so… I Am because YOU are," she captioned post. "You are my forever Protector who loves me entirely. You embody wisdom, grace, joy, resilience, determination, truth, excitement, power, understanding, support, fashion, sparkle, kindness, energy, strength, loyalty, prayer, humility, ambition, prayer, truth, and pure abundance!!!"

She added, "Every day is Mother's Day."

Jessica's sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, shared a photo on Sunday of all three of them hanging out in celebration of the holiday.

"Happy Mother's Day mom!! We love you so much! 🤍," she captioned the picture. Mom Tina responded in the comments section, writing, "I love you my sweet, amazing daughters! Thank you for making me a momma! My true purpose in life was to be you two! And create beauty! ❤️❤️❤️."

Jessica and her mother Tina worked together building her Jessica Simpson Collection fashion line and regained ownership of the company last October after its parent brand Sequential Brands Group Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2021.

"For all of our hard-working, talented, amazing licensing partners, to know Jessica is at the helm gives them strength and belief in the future," Tina told Footwear News of the development at the time. "And for Jessica to regain control of her namesake brand, it allows her and I, alongside our amazing team, licensing and retail partners to build the legacy brand to carry on to her children and family."

Jessica is mother to three children of her own — daughters Maxwell Drew, 10, and Birdie Mae, 3, and son Ace Knute, 8, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson. The two parents will mark their eight-year wedding anniversary this summer.

Maxwell recently celebrated her birthday, and Jessica wrote a touching tribute to her daughter on Instagram last week.

"How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!? We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family. She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again," Simpson began.

