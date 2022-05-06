Jessica Simpson Rewears Gucci Skirt from Her Newlyweds Promo Tour: '19 Years Later'

The fashion mogul just dusted off a vintage Gucci skirt from her closet — and she's feeling nostalgic about it!

Jessica Simpson just proved some looks never go out of style.

The multi-hyphenate mogul, 41, shared a photo of herself wearing a 19-year-old black Gucci pencil skirt on Instagram Friday. She completed the look with a cropped blazer, white tank top, platform sandals and oversize sunglasses.

"Fun fact — I wore this Gucci skirt promoting the first season of Newlyweds at 22yrs old on Craig Killburn (@rachelzoe remember this?) #19YearsLater #HOARDER #CANCERIAN," the singer and fashion industry star, captioned the outfit pic on instagram.

Stylist Rachel Zoe responded in the comment section, writing, "😂😂😂😂😂 OMG YES!!!"

Back in 2002, Simpson styled the pencil skirt with a tight, black sleeveless turtleneck and coordinating black sling-back pumps. She wore her hair styled in a side-swept, curled Marilyn Monore-styled bob.

In April, Simpson — who shares children Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 8, and Birdie Mae, 3, with husband Eric Johnson — opened up to PEOPLE about respecting her body no matter how her weight fluctuated.

"I always celebrate my body," she said. "The fact that it made children is unreal, ... but you just don't ever think you're going to fit back into things. It's crazy. A woman's body is phenomenal in what it can do."

Adding that she has "been happy at every size," with the exception of her weight "at the end" of her pregnancies, Simpson says, "I've definitely embraced myself."

"And I think that people get that with me, and they know that I'm being open and that I'm being honest about my life."

Earlier that month, the "With You" singer shared an empowering message about being comfortable in her own skin while on a beach vacation with her family in Cabo San Lucas.

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen," she wrote alongside the sultry snap, adding, "but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!"

jessica simpson Credit: jessicasimpson/Instagram

Simpson told PEOPLE that the experience was a reminder to have confidence in herself.

"I never thought of being in a bikini again, because I was stretched out as big as the couch," she said. "So to be able to put on a bikini ... I just hadn't thought that was even a goal until I put it on, and I was like, 'I think I was afraid of that.' "