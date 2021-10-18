Jessica Simpson Regains Complete Ownership of Her Billion-Dollar Fashion Brand

Jessica Simpson and her mom Tina Simpson regained ownership of the Jessica Simpson Collection after parent company Sequential Brands Group Inc. filed for bankruptcy in August

Jessica Simpson's back in charge of her billion-dollar business.

After Sequential Brands Group Inc., the parent company of the Jessica Simpson Collection fashion line, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August, Jessica and her mom Tina Simpson have been hard at work regaining complete ownership of the brand. Jessica and Tina owned a minority stake (37.5%) in the company when Sequential Brands Group Inc. purchased a majority share from Camuto Group in 2015. Now, Jessica and Tina regained total ownership of the fashion label.

"It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand," Jessica, 41, said in a Footwear News cover story.

Tina Simpson and Jessica Simpson celebrate Jessica's #1 New York Times best-selling memoir, "Open Book" at Dillard's CoolSprings on February 14, 2020 in Franklin, Tennessee. Jessica Simpson (at right) with mom Tina Simpson | Credit: John Shearer/Getty

"After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely."

Tina opened up about the positive future this sets up for the brand. "For all of our hard-working, talented, amazing licensing partners, to know Jessica is at the helm gives them strength and belief in the future," she told the outlet. "And for Jessica to regain control of her namesake brand, it allows her and I, alongside our amazing team, licensing and retail partners to build the legacy brand to carry on to her children and family."

Jessica never imagined her namesake brand would grow into what it is today, but she credits much of the success to the mentorship and guidance she received from late shoe designer Vince Camuto.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I fathom being part of a true lifestyle collection brand that has been at the top of its game for 16 years, but Vince could," she told Footwear News. "After six months in the business Vince knew."

"My home has always been my sanctuary," she told PEOPLE. "I wanted this season's photography to evoke that comfort and confidence of home with that readiness we all feel for fashion and getting back out into the world again ... we're bringing back the fun of getting dressed."

She shared her favorite pieces in the collection, calling the red fringe boots "iconic," and said that while she still loves a platform ("You can't take the Texas out of the girl!"), lately she's been trying a new style.