Instagram v. Reality: Birthday Girl Jessica Simpson's Realest Instagram Pictures
From swollen ankles to broken toilet seats, the 40-year-old star isn't afraid to show off the good, the bad and the hilarious on her Instagram feed
No Shade
Future's so bright, Jessica Simpson has to wear two pairs of sunglasses.
Simpson captioned the goofy photo, "Ummm I thought I purchased 2 different sunnies, but apparently it is just one pair." She added the perfect pun in the form of a hashtag: "#Opticalillusion."
Spick and Span
"Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days 😜," Simpson joked on Instagram, spoofing her 2003 Rolling Stone cover.
Caught Up
When you're a mom of three, you're always being pulled in a million directions. For Simpson, one of those directions is back into her car.
"This is what Christmas season does to a mom 😜," Simpson joked, adding the hashtag "#stuckinmyseatbelt" for added context.
Liquid Gold
Simpson isn't afraid to show off her riches, a.k.a. a freezer full of breast milk. "I'm starting to think we should add breast milk to the Jessica Simpson Collection," the mom of three joked of her supply.
If at First You Don't Succeed...
...take a break.
Simpson stretched it out while working out after giving birth to baby girl Birdie. "Just stretching it out in my rubber corset," she wrote on Instagram. "The joy of postpartum."
Best Seat In the House
Simpson joked on Instagram that she had broken her toilet seat while pregnant with Birdie in Feb. 2019. She joked, showing off her bathroom casualty, "Warning...Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant 🤦🏼♀️"
Tight Fit
"Tight squeeze but I'm pushin' through, a then-pregnant Simpson joked of trying to fit between two parked cars.
Sweet Swelling!
Simpson showed off her majorly swollen ankles, calling for help on her Instagram...
...and showed off the remedy she chose: cupping.
Picture Perfect?
Some family portraits just don't go as you planned, like this one, where Simpson's husband Eric Johnson and daughter Maxi Drew are looking at the camera, but their son Ace Knute has other ideas.
Golden Girl
In honor of the Academy Awards, Simpson decided to try out a gold face mask and really embody an Oscar herself.
Eye See You
Simpson always willing to share her beauty regimen, no matter how silly it looks.
Missed a Spot
Ladies know the pain of shaving your legs only to realize you've missed a spot. Simpson's just not afraid to show it off for the world to see!
She's a Foodie
Simpson gave a whole new meaning to the phrase "food porn" when she replaced her top half with a suggestive piece of fruit.