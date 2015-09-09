For Jessica Simpson, mini dresses are a no brainer. Why? Her insane leg muscles deserve to be seen. The actress has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of her eponymous line, The Jessica Simpson Collection, and her outfit game is strong — like three bicep emojis strong.

Image zoom Credit: Said Elatab/Splash News Online



Splash News Online

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star stepped out for a date night with husband Eric Johnson in N.Y.C., and she definitely dressed for the heat wave in a colorful striped mini and mega platform wedges.

Earlier in the eventing for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the mom-of-two covered up a bit more in a sophisticated well-fitted black Elie Saab jumpsuit with an embellished illusion yoke and belt that nipped at her waist. Her signature long blonde hair was tousled with the perfect waves.

Image zoom



Raymond Hall/GC

Simpson opened up to Fallon about celebrating her brand’s big anniversary.

“I’m in shock. Just being here in New York right now and having the billboards in Times Square — it’s the most humbling experience of my life. I feel so blessed.”

The star also revealed plans to open her first Jessica Simpson store.

“One of our big visions is to start opening stores all around the world,” she shared. “I don’t know where we’re actually starting. The South sounds good to me. I love my southern girls.”

She also loves her heels. When the TV host showed a photo of Simpson jet skiing on a recent vacation, the star was spotted in a pair of brown stiletto sandals!

“I never take off a heel. I get more grip with them. When you have your own brand, why not,” she quipped.

What do you think of Simpson’s N.Y.C. style parade so far? Sound off below!

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson’s Changing Looks!