Jessica Simpson Posts Sexy Sneak Peek at New Weight Watchers Ad

The star teases fans with a sultry black-and-white snapshot that highlights her famously voluptuous curves

By Sarah
Updated December 01, 2020 07:51 PM
Courtesy Jessica Simpson


Jessica Simpson
 isn’t gonna take things sitting down.

The star has posted a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at her new Weight Watchers commercial, and although her snazzy on-set chair sits empty in the foreground, it’s the singer’s va-va-voom figure that has everyone standing up in attention.

In the snapshot, the blonde bombshell and mother of two wears a sleek crisscross halter minidress, her famously voluptuous curves amply doing justice to the frock’s body-hugging silhouette.

“Too proud to sit down!! Behind the scenes of my new commercial. Thanks @weightwatchers,” Simpson, 33, captioned the image.

Of course, the singer-turned-fashion mogul, who is mom to daughter Maxwell Drew, 21 months, and son Ace Knute, 7 months, is anything but shy when it comes to flaunting her post-baby figure.

Just four months after delivering Ace, she rocked skinny jeans and a fitted white button down in a sunny Twitpic.

And last month, she posted a snapshot in — surprise, surprise — yet another body-skimming little black dress, this one with a dramatic slit slicing down the décolletage.

Oh, Mama.

— Alexis L. Loinaz

