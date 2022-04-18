Jessica Simpson Is Planning a Men's Clothing Line: 'I Know How a Guy's Butt Should Look in Jeans'

Jessica Simpson is continuing to dominate the fashion space.

The singer and mother of three, 41, exclusively reveals to PEOPLE that she's in the process of developing a men's clothing line that would run under her hugely successful namesake brand.

Noting that she is "always putting out something new," Simpson tells PEOPLE of herself and her collaborators, "We are going into boys and men's clothing, which I've always wanted to do, because I know how a guy's butt should look in their jeans."

Thinking of a model who would be a perfect fit to represent the forthcoming line, the "With You" singer says her husband, Eric Johnson, would fit the mold.

"My husband's a good model for it, but he would never do it," she says with a laugh. "Maybe I could convince him."

Simpson launched her Jessica Simpson Collection back in 2005, and recently regained complete ownership of the company in October 2021.

The fashion designer says that getting control back of her clothing line makes her feel like, "I can be who I am," noting, "I don't answer to anybody."

"I do work with my mom, so she's still kind of my boss, even though I'm the boss of her," she adds, smiling. "But we have a really healthy working relationship when it comes to that."

"We listen to each other and we respect each other's opinions. We don't have to answer to anybody, it's wild," Simpson explains. "I can actually put my name on things, and you can know and trust that it is from me and I believe in it. And you're only going to get that [from me] for the rest of my life."

Calling her move to regain her company "the best investment I made, investing in myself" Simpson explains that "a lot of people were afraid" of her doing so, though she "never had fear."

"I never had fear when it came to buying my brand. I knew it was going to happen," she says. "It was just one of those things that you know it's time."

"It's pretty amazing after all these years," Simpson continues. "We're just now understanding it, because all these doors are opening, and we see how held back we've been."

"We're going to have so much more coming and so many different product categories," adds the star. "Everything's creative with me."

Looking ahead, Simpson, who recently partnered with Flonase nasal spray, tells PEOPLE "the sky's the limit" as she works an array of upcoming projects.

"[I] want to go into home interior design, I want to go into health and wellness for sure, because there are certain things with women, like in hormones and vitamins, [that I want to tackle]," she says. "I haven't even done anything in beauty. I don't have the beauty element, and I love skincare."

"There are so many things," Simpson continues. "And [some people] think, 'Oh, your success is done. You did it. You bought yourself back.' No, it's just beginning."

Simpson says she also wants to release another perfume in the near future that is inspired by her recent trip to Cabo San Lucas.

"I'm not as much of a floral fan as I am musky and sensual notes to a fragrance," she says, explaining that she would love to bottle up the summery scents of fun in the sun. "I would like to deliver something that is very me, and that would definitely involve a banana and a coconut."