Jessica Simpson Saves Her Clothes for Daughters, but 'Sadly' Maxwell, 9, Has Already Outgrown 'the Jimmy Choos'

Jessica Simpson's latest collection is all about reinventing fall favorites, which (of course!) means plenty of denim, leopard print and statement-making accessories for the singer-turned-entrepreneur (who modeled some of the pieces on HSN this week).

Shot by photographer by Adam Franzino at Simpson's home, the fall campaign features elevated classics, including a sherpa collar denim jacket ($119.50; jessicasimpson.com), a puff sleeve bodysuit ($59.50; jessicasimpson.com), a printed slip dress ($89.50; jessicasimpson.com) and the star's personal favorite: knee-high fringe boots ($169; jessicasimpson.com).

"The red fringe boots are iconic," the former reality star tells PEOPLE exclusively of the stand-out shoes (which are also available in beige, chestnut, black and black crystal). "They are vintage-inspired and will ensure an amazing entrance!"

Simpson says they shot the campaign at her home because it's the place she feels "most comfortable and most inspired." (And she made it a family affair: In a sweet behind-the-scenes clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, you can see daughters Maxwell, 9, and Birdie, 2, as well as husband Eric Johnson, make a cameo. The couple also share 7-year-old son Ace.)

"My home has always been my sanctuary," she continues. "I wanted this season's photography to evoke that comfort and confidence of home with that readiness we all feel for fashion and getting back out into the world again ... we're bringing back the fun of getting dressed."

It's apparent from the video, in which Maxwell tries on a pair of the fringe boots for herself, that she's a fashionista in the making.

"Maxwell's sense of fashion inspires me daily," Simpson says. "She has a concrete perspective on what she likes and her mind cannot be changed when she has her heart set on a certain look."

That look does occasionally include shopping her mom's closet, which Simpson says has remained a fashion archive of some of her faves going back the 2000s.

When asked if she'd ever give up some of her signatures (including her go-to oversize shades and legendary collection of platforms), it's a definitive no: "I would not cut anything from my closet, except for all my maternity clothing," she tells PEOPLE. "You can't take the Texas out of the girl!"

She knows that her archives will be treasured by her girls when the time is right — though for Maxwell, it's already too late for the shoe collection.

"There are some amazing vintage pieces I am keeping for Maxwell and Birdie. I also have some special pieces of jewelry that will be theirs when the time is right," she says. "Maxwell has already grown out of my shoe size, so sadly she never got to wear the Jimmy Choos. I didn't expect that or I would have turned my storage into her closet!"

One surprising twist in the star's style?

"I cannot believe it myself but…I do wear flats now," she says. "I love statement slides. I am chasing three kids around for most of the day every day so I have embraced comfort (and safety, ha!)."