The mogul created her latest seductive scent, Fiend, with husband Eric Johnson in mind

Jessica Simpson Says Her New Fragrance Is Inspired by Husband Eric Johnson's 'Addicting Passion'

Jessica Simpson has developed a variety of different fragrances over the years, but her latest launch may just be her sexiest yet.

Simpson's new Eau de Parfum, Fiend, available now at HSN, was inspired by the sensual relationship she shares with her husband of six years, Eric Johnson.

"I like earthy sensual scents like sage, patchouli, bergamot and skin musk mixed with floral tones. Eric enjoys the scent of sandalwood, so I knew it would be alluring to him," Simpson, 40, tells PEOPLE of the notes in Fiend.

The fragrance's unforgettable, edgy name was also inspired by the singer and lifestyle mogul's husband.

"I wrote a song called 'Fiend' about my obsession for the love of my husband and how addicting his passion is," Simpson says. "To me the word was a craving for the intimacy of my husband."

The star hopes that when people mist the warm, sensual perfume over their body, it helps them "enhance the inner goddess that is within all of us and embrace the beauty we all possess."

When Simpson puts Fiend on, it helps put her in the perfect state of mind when she's spending some time with her man, which they always try to make special. She says, "Every day should feel like date night!"