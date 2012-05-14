Jessica Simpson Launching a Maternity Line
Courtesy Destination Maternity; Inset: Jamie McCarthy/Getty
She just had baby Maxwell Drew two weeks ago, but Jessica Simpson is already giving birth to another venture: a maternity line. The designer announced plans for her latest collection, aptly named Jessica Simpson Maternity, just this morning.
Simpson’s new line — which will be available at Destination Maternity, Motherhood Maternity and Macy’s stores this fall — includes “breezy, everyday pieces aimed at the modern mom-to-be who wants to maintain her fashion edge throughout her pregnancy,” according to a release.
“I’m so excited to partner with Destination Maternity to design a collection of fashionable styles that make you look and feel great,” Simpson said in the release. “You want to wear clothes that are flattering to your baby bump; you want to show your bump off.”
The clothes (see a sampling above) will have a vintage 1970s feel, and include printed tops, maxi dresses, jackets, blazers, sweaters, knits and denim, starting at just $36. Wonder if we’ll see any leopard-print caftans in the collection?