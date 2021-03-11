The star has been "living in tie-dye sweats" amid the pandemic, but tells PEOPLE she feels most confident in a "great pair of flare jeans that fit me well"

Jessica Simpson Says She's 'Ready to Get Back Into Some Denim' as She Launches Spring 2021 Campaign

After a year of wearing pajamas and loungewear during the pandemic, our favorite boho queen Jessica Simpson is ready to slip on a pair of flare jeans.

"I have been living in tie-dye sweats, which I love…but after a year I am ready to get back into some denim," the fashion mogul, 40, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I always feel confident in a great pair of flare jeans that fit me well."

Luckily, her Jessica Simpson spring 2021 collection, available now, has plenty of options, including the Pull on Flare ($59; jessicasimpson.com) and the Adored High Rise Kick Flare Jeans ($79; jessicasimpson.com). Simpson says the new line is a reflection of her signature aesthetic and features styles she'll be sporting this spring.

Image zoom Credit: Kristin Burns

"I love the long floral dusters – you can dress up a tank top by layering one on, or you can match them to your pants for a relaxed look," she shares. "There are so many retro sandals and clogs this season. I always gravitate toward a platform. By the time spring rolls around I am ready to break out denim shorts with a pair of heels!"

Developed and launched remotely amid the pandemic, the singer says working from home has been "grounding" because she gets to spend more time with her family. "That's been the biggest blessing of an otherwise tough time."

The singer and her mom, Tina Simpson, will be getting out and about later this month when they host two back-to-back live-from-our-LA-showroom specials on HSN for her new fragrance, Fiend ($50; fiend.com). But Simpson shot the entire spring 2021 Western-meets-boho-chic-inspired campaign on location at her home in Los Angeles.

Image zoom Credit: Kristin Burns

"It has been fun to come up with new and creative ways to reinvent my house," she says, "whether that be for a photo shoot, or a makeshift TV studio."

Still, the star admits she misses "connecting with people in person" and says Zoom fatigue has been a challenge for both her and her kids (daughters Maxwell, 8, and Birdie, 1, and son Ace, 7) whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson.

When asked if she's passing her love of fashion and beauty down to her daughters, Simpson quips, "My daughters are actually teaching me about beauty!"