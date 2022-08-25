Jessica Simpson Celebrates Ability to 'Accessorize' Bikini Look 'Without 3 Kids Needing Me to Hurry'

Simpson is on a romantic getaway with husband Eric Johnson and she's putting on her own swimwear fashion show

By
Published on August 25, 2022 12:55 PM
jessica simpson
Photo: jessica simpson/instagram

Jessica Simpson knows the importance of a good accessory — or two!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the multi-hyphenate star, 42, shared a photograph of herself rocking a brown bikini, which she accessorized with a stylish large belt, a straw hat and a pair of matching DANY platform sandals from her eponymous clothing line.

Simpson said in the caption of her post that she was only able to put the stylish look together thanks to her three children — Birdie Mae, 3, Ace Knute, 9, and Maxwell Drew, 10 — not rushing her.

"Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini 😜," the star wrote. "It is the little things that make me happy."

Simpson then concluded her caption by giving a shoutout to her footwear. "Finally, the @jessicasimpsonstyle Dany is in my fav color- LEOPARD," she said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-simpson/" data-inlink="true">Jessica Simpson</a>
Gloria Mesa Photography

Simpson's latest style post on Instagram comes a day after she served up a fierce fashion moment on the social media platform when she said goodbye to Cabo San Lucas on Wednesday.

In the snap, Simpson posed on the beach in a black one-piece with cutouts and accessorized the look with an oversized pair of black sunglasses and strappy black high heels.

She also sported a necklace, bracelets, a watch and rings as her long blonde hair cascaded over her shoulders in mermaid waves.

"The sun is settin' on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do say so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover," the "With You" singer wrote in her caption, tagging husband Eric Johnson.

"Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin' home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure," Simpson continued, then concluding: "Adios Cabo San Lucas."

