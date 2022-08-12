Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Toned Legs in Daisy Dukes While Debuting Her New Roller Skates Line

Who needs to walk when you can roll?

That's the question Jessica Simpson asked on Instagram on Wednesday while debuting a brand new roller skate line to her Jessica Simpson collection. The Rollstar Roller Skates come in five sparkly, snazzy designs (all $179), and Simpson showed off the pink sequin style and the green leopard print ones on the 'gram — alongside her signature Daisy Dukes.

The Dukes of Hazzard star pulled out her denim cutoffs to model the collection, letting her skates shine without any pants getting in the way. She also grabbed the rose gold multi variety for another campaign shot.

Alongside the new campaign photo, Simpson wrote on Instagram, "Don't be a Hater, be a Roller Skater. Introducing the @jessicasimpsonstyle roller skates! Who needs to walk when you can roll…I promise I'm wheely good at this 😜"

Simpson also recruited her oldest daughter, Maxwell, 10, to model the skates with her. She wore the rose gold multi skates, which are covered in fun sequins. She paired them with white pants and an oversize Johnny Cash concert t-shirt and wore her long blonde hair in pigtail French braids.

Releasing her own collection of roller skates through her Jessica Simpson brand totally makes sense if you've been a fan of the singer and actress for a long time. She very famously made a star-studded music video for her song "A Public Affair" in 2006 — and it takes place at a roller rink.

Simpson is joined by pals Eva Longoria, Christina Applegate and Christina Milian for a night out at the rink — and Ryan Seacrest is the driver who gets them there. They spin around the rink, no doubt planting the seed in Simpson's head to someday release her very own collection of roller skates.

The Employee of the Month actress truly loves a bit of nostalgia. Not only are her roller skates a great callback to her old music video, but the denim short shorts also harken back to her time as Daisy Duke in the 2005 Dukes of Hazzard film. She even made sure to keep denim as a staple in her Jessica Simpson Collection.

Simpson, who shares children Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 8, and Birdie Mae, 3, with husband Eric Johnson, previously said that between Dukes of Hazzard, her time on Newlyweds and a love of fashion all led to her creation of her brand.

Newlyweds especially pushed her to create the Jessica Simpson Collection, she said in July.

"People had sat with me on the couch and been watching me in my normal everyday life. It's nice to be glamorous but it's also good to see what's behind the glamor," Jessica shared. "And if you can make a t-shirt glamorous, that's really just who I am — the DNA of fashion for me. And so we decided to do the Jessica Simpson collection."

She continued, "I was just like, 'Wow — People are really liking just me for myself and how cool would that be to have a brand that is like that.'"