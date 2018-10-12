Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Jessica Simpson had a very memorable night at QVC’s “FFANY Shoes on Sale” breast cancer fundraiser on Thursday. She made her baby bump debut on the pink carpet and took home one of the biggest awards of the evening.

The shoe designer — who heads up a billion dollar fashion empire — received the Fashion Footwear Association of New York’s Fashion Icon award presented by her mother, Tina Simpson, but was a little hesitant to accept the award when she got on stage.

“I’m very humbled to receive this,” Jessica, who is pregnant with her third child, said during her acceptance speech. “I don’t really understand how I can be an icon. That’s kind of crazy to me. I feel a little bit young and right now I’m waddling and so I don’t know how iconic this.”

She added: “I’m very flattered and that is just a huge understatement.”

Jessica was also shocked to have won the awards because she says her style motto is pretty straight-forward. “My philosophy has always been to follow my heart, be myself, and have a clear point of view and just do the right thing,” the 38-year-old fashion mogul explained. “To be honestly, beauty comes from within and when I feel good in my own skin and the clothes that are covering my skin, I can project my best self.”

The FFANY Shoes on Sale event is one of the largest charitable projects in the shoe industry. 80,000 pairs of designer shoes went on sale on QVC.com on Thursday and 80 percent of the profits benefit breast cancer research and education. In addition, FFANY hosts a star-studded gala (and shoe shopping spree) in N.Y.C. to celebrate the day.

Jessica joked that her pregnancy hormones may get the best of her emotions up on stage when she began talking about the charitable element of the night. “I have all these pregnancy hormones and I’m constantly crying and I’m very emotional and so like my mom said in our family, we’ve experienced breast cancer so what FFANY and QVC have done to raise money and awareness for breast cancer is absolutely remarkable and I just appreciate you guys so much for having me up here and for saying that I’m kind of cool, it means a lot.”

During Tina’s introduction of her daughter, she revealed that their family has been affected by the illness. “My grandmother, my mother, my mother-in-law, the list goes on and on,” she said about people she knows who battled the illness.

“For now and for in the future, I’m a proud, proud member of the footwear industry,” Jessica said. “Not just because I’ve always had a love affair with shoes but because it is a forward thinking industry that nurtures and cares about its own.”

— Reporting by Mary Park.