On Monday, Vogue published a comprehensive "oral history" of the Met Gala, which includes a series of excerpts written by celebrities, designers, models and more. In the post, former Vogue creative digital director Sally Singer recalled witnessing a surprising exchange between Jessica Simpson and her then boyfriend John Mayer in 2007.

Singer revealed that at the "Poiret: King of Fashion"-themed ball, Simpson’s breasts "maybe fell out" of her plunging, beaded Roberto Cavalli halter-neck gown while she was on the red carpet. And, according to the fashion editor, the wardrobe malfunction only got worse when Simpson, now 39, and Mayer, now 42, took their seats inside.

“At dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them,” Singer said, according to what she wrote in the Vogue piece. “And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on’.”

Michael Kors shared a more light-hearted memory of Simpson at the 2005 Met Gala, where he dressed her in a black and red floral print gown for that year’s theme: "The House of Chanel." According to the American designer, his date split her zipper, but luckily, the wardrobe malfunction happened in the museum's famous bathroom instead of on the equally-famous Met Gala steps.

"I went with Jessica Simpson one year and she went to the ladies’ room and she seemed to be gone from the table for quite a while," he began. "So I got a little nervous and I was hoping she was okay. And I went to the ladies room, which always was the best party at the Met gala, especially during the early 2000s."

"I opened the door, and it was basically a full party going on and I didn’t see her. She was in a stall because her zipper broke and she actually couldn’t close her dress. So we got a needle and thread and we sewed her back into the dress!"

Earlier this year, Simpson wrote candidly about her relationship with Mayer in her memoir, Open Book, released Feb. 4.

The former couple met in early 2005 at a Grammy party thrown by Clive Davis. The guitarist told her how much he admired a song she wrote called “With You,” and she was flattered when he began to write to her.

The notes quickly became more intimate, and after she divorced Nick Lachey in late 2005, she began dating other men. But as she wrote, Mayer told her, "he wanted to have all of me or nothing."

"He'd walk into a room and pick up his guitar and you’d swoon," Simpson, 39, told PEOPLE. "I didn’t really know the man behind the guitar. And that was my mission."

They dated in secret for several months and she fell in love with his intensity. "Again and again, he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally," she wrote.

"I constantly worried that I wasn’t smart enough for him. He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win," Simpson continued, adding that she was afraid to disappoint him. "My anxiety would spike and I would pour another drink. It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves."

The Search for Everything artist responded in April, telling Andy Cohen that he was well-aware of the book release.

"I've heard about it. I’ve heard some bits," Mayer said during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. "But as Pee Wee Herman says in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end — he’s not watching the movie, and the reason he’s not watching the movie — he says, 'I don't have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it.' And I think that's prescient here."