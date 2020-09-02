Jessica Simpson on Sharing Her Eczema Battle: 'I'm Always Open About My Insecurities and Flaws'

The superstar tells PEOPLE why now was the time to reveal her skincare struggles — and what has helped her heal

Jessica Simpson is an open book. (Anyone who has read her memoir knows just that.) So it's no surprise she's revealing yet another journey with her fans — her battle with eczema.

"I have had eczema since I was a kid," Simpson tells PEOPLE in our exclusive Zoom interview above. "I experienced it in junior high and high school, and after cheerleading I would just put on my letter[man] jacket or a sweatshirt because people would hug me and be like, 'What is that on your arm?' And I'm just like, 'Ah, it's the weather. It's Texas. It's a heat rash.'"

Simpson said her eczema cleared for a while, before coming back after she gave birth to her youngest daughter Birdie Mae.

"After I had Birdie, I had an eczema flare that was a lot more intense than I had ever experienced before," she says. "Eric was taking pictures and I was like, 'You cannot send those to anybody. I cannot believe the bumps on my arms.' And I called my doctor immediately. He prescribed Eucrisa. And I will say that in two weeks it worked incredibly. I used it for three months and now I've noticed here and there I'll have a flare up and I'll just put Eucrisa on for a week or two and it will be gone."

For Simpson, becoming the spokesperson for Eucrisa has allowed her to not only gain confidence back, but also connect with people who are going through the same thing.