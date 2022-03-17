Jessica Simpson Drops 'Flirtatious, Retro and Versatile' Spring 2022 Clothing Collection

"With this new collection, I wanted to share the vibrant, wild and free spirit of spring,” Jessica Simpson tells PEOPLE

Jessica Simpson recently stood up for herself, fighting hard to buy back her billion dollar fashion brand. Now, the mogul brings that same confidence to her new spring 2022 campaign for her eponymous label — and looks like a billion dollars doing so!

The singer and fashion designer, 41, and her mom, Tina, recently caught up with PEOPLE to chat all about their latest collection, which she calls "flirtatious, retro and versatile."

"My personal style moves through a variation of comfort zones," Jessica tells PEOPLE of her ever-evolving style. "With this new collection, I wanted to share the vibrant, wild and free spirit of spring."

"We wanted to capture that raw, fresh feeling of a new season – sharing some of that serenity and confident power we feel for our first campaign as complete owners of the Jessica Simpson Collection," Tina, 61, adds.

Included in the new collection are "feminine dresses, airy separates, and feel-good colors that effortlessly transport you to wherever your thumpin' heart pleases," Tina tells PEOPLE, adding that there are a ton of new denim fits that will undoubtedly become new wardrobe staples in everyone's closet, as well as mix-and-match statement pieces, printed shoes, and more.

Jessica went on to give all the details about shooting the gorgeous spring campaign in beautiful Venice Beach, Calif. – a location that's slightly different from her usual stomping grounds.

"Over the last few years we have been shooting all the campaign ads at my house in Hidden Hills, which was perfect, because I would get Maxwell's style expertise, Birdie's snuggles, 'You look pretty mom' from Ace, Eric's hollers, and lots of encouragement," she explains.

"With the new JSC Spring Campaign we decided to go on a 30-mile-away vacay to Venice Beach," she continues, adding that she always listens to classic rock on set – Icky Thump when she's in front of the camera, to be exact.