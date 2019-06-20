Jessica Simpson's Dad Joe Simpson Is a Fashion Photographer: See His Latest Magazine Shoot

Image zoom Amy Graves/WireImage

Jessica and Ashlee Simpson’s father Joe Simpson may be known as a movie producer, record label executive and the former manager of his two mega-star daughters. But you may not have realized that he’s pursuing another passion too: fashion photography.

While Simpson has been exploring his new creative gig for the past few years, he just photographed a major cover and spread for the fashion magazine, C’est Prune.

He photographed model and actress Megan Pormer for the shoot, which featured a gorgeous cover of her with slicked-back, wet hair and sunglasses, along with some artistic photos of her walking through a pool wearing a cobalt evening gown.

Image zoom Joe Simpson/C'est Prune

Image zoom Joe Simpson/C'est Prune

Simpson shared the cover of the magazine and one inside shot on his photography Instagram account, which features all of his work.

He opened up to PEOPLE in 2016 about deciding to take a leap of faith and pursue a career as a professional photographer.

Image zoom Joe Simpson/C'est Prune

“I’ve always loved being behind the camera,” Simpson said. “I was even the photographer at my own wedding when I was 19! There is something about taking pictures that makes me happy, and it has always been a hobby for me.”

He added: “It wasn’t until a couple of years ago, that I started spending time taking photos professionally. Landing my first editorial job was huge! It has been amazing to have credit in the space and people who respect my work.”