These 'Luxurious and Soft' Jessica Simpson Slippers Are a Hit With Amazon Shoppers — and They’re on Sale

In case you missed it, it’s officially wrap-yourself-in-all-things cozy season. From comfortable pajamas to trendy fleece teddy jackets, we’re all about adding on the layers this time of year. But the one necessity you need to keep your toes toasty all winter long? A solid pair of slippers, of course!

And while there are tons of options to choose from on Amazon, we couldn’t help but notice the mega-retailer just marked down the price of these particularly chic slippers from Jessica Simpson.

With a plush faux-fur lining shoppers have called “luxurious and soft,” the Amazon’s Choice-awarded slippers come in five different colors. While the black, brown, and tan colorways are 24 percent off just ahead of Black Friday, you can also shop the purple and burgundy options at a 15 percent discount. All of the cozy styles are designed with anti-slip soles and memory foam cushions for added support in each step.

The faux-fur slides are so comfortable, some shoppers are replacing their tried-and-true slippers and not looking back.

“I finally had to give up on my many years old pair of house shoes… big toe peeking through the leather. I have looked at replacements for about a year now, but none I saw met all of my criteria. My criteria being; slip on, leather top, soft inside, plastic on the sole so I can walk outside with the dogs,” one shopper wrote. “These shoes sat in my ‘list’ for ages and my daughter ordered them for me for Christmas. They are so fabulous I don’t even miss my old retired shoes!”

As both Amazon shoppers and the brand mentions, the cozy faux-fur slides tend to run on the narrower side. So if you’re someone with a wider foot or prefer to layer wool socks under your slippers, then you may want to size up for some added wiggle room. Based on over 700 Amazon perfect ratings and rave reviews from shoppers about their comfort and durability, it’s easy to see why these faux-fur slippers are a fan favorite.

“They are soft and comfy,” said one reviewer. “They have the hard soles on the bottom in case you need to run and grab the mail but the step isn’t hard when you walk in them. They keep my feet nice and warm even if I’m not wearing socks. So glad I made the purchase.”

You can head to Amazon right now to snag Black Friday savings on the Jessica Simpson Cozy Slippers you’ll want to wear all winter long.

Buy It! Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Womens Slipper in Black, $18.17 (orig. $23.88); amazon.com

Buy It! Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Womens Slipper in Burgundy, $20.29 (orig. $23.88); amazon.com

Buy It! Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Womens Slipper in Brown, $18.17 (orig. $23.88); amazon.com

Buy It! Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Womens Slipper in Purple, $20.29 (orig. $23.88); amazon.com

Buy It! Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Womens Slipper in Tan, $18.17 (orig. $23.88); amazon.com