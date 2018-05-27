Heels Galore! Jessica Simpson Gives Glimpse of Her Enviable Closet — and It's Packed with Shoes

Jessica Simpson is living in a shoe fantasy.

The footwear designer snapped a photo of herself hanging on the floor of her impressive walk-in shoe closet and modeling some ’70s-style platforms.

“Decisions, Decisions #shoecrushsaturday,” she captioned the photo.

The 37-year-old mother of two is in her element surrounded by heels. She’s been designing her own line, the Jessica Simpson Collection, which is frequently lauded as one of the top-earning celebrity brands, since 2006. It also includes clothing, accessories and fragrances.

Simpson proved she’d mastered the closet selfie, and even graciously passed on the skill, on a recent vacation with her husband, retired football player Eric Johnson, 38.

“I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie,” she captioned a sultry photo in a bikini and sarong with Johnson, shirtless and in swim trunks, in the background.