Jessica Simpson Claps Back After Being 'Body Shamed' by Former Vogue Editor: It's 'Nauseating'

"To be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating," Simpson wrote on Instagram about Sally Singer's "inaccurate" recollection of a 2007 wardrobe malfunction

NEW YORK - MAY 07: Singer Jessica Simpson attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala "Poiret: King Of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Jessica Simpson has been going head-to-head with body shamers for her entire career. And she's not about to back down now.

The singer and author of Open Book penned a scathing retort to an oral history of the Met Gala published on Vogue.com, in which former digital creative director Sally Singer shared a memory of Simpson and then-boyfriend John Mayer at the 2007 Met Gala - a story Simpson is calling out for being "inaccurate" and "nauseating."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the article, published Monday to celebrate what would have been the evening of the Met Gala (one of many star-studded events canceled due to coronavirus), a number of celebrities, designers, models and industry insiders shared their personal memories to give a glimpse inside the buzzy affair. Singer recalled an anecdote about Simpson appearing to "fall out of" her plunging Roberto Cavalli gown on the red carpet at the 2007 ball, and continued on to say that Mayer and Simpson put on a show during dinner.

"At dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them," Singer said in the Vogue piece. "And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on’."

Image zoom NEW YORK - MAY 07: Jessica Simpson attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala "Poiret: King Of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Evan Agostini/Getty

On Tuesday, Simpson posted an Instagram to set the record straight.

"Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger," Simpson captioned a famous photo of Sophia Loren giving some serious side-eye to her Hollywood frenemy Jayne Mansfield while at a Beverly Hills bash in 1957.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Says Her Daisy Dukes Set a ‘Gold Standard’ for Her Body That She Couldn’t Escape

Simpson went on to add that she's well above any trash talk about her appearance, but is surprised to see it still going on today.

"But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life," she wrote. "To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating."

In her memoir Open Book, Simpson, 39, opens up about the body expectations that plagued her career, referring to the famed 2005 Daisy Duke shorts from her scene-stealing role in Dukes of Hazzard as creating "a gold standard Jessica, the 'before' for every 'is she fat or is she thin' story for the rest of my career."

Scrutiny over her body would follow her through three pregnancies and the infamous "mom jeans" moment in 2009 that left people calling her "fat" at a size 4.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson’s 100-Lb. Weight Loss Happened ‘Outside of the Gym’

Simpson told PEOPLE in a recent cover story that early on in her career she turned to things like diet pills because of the pressure she felt to be thin when starting out at 17 when she got a record deal.

"I thought it was about my voice. I didn't know that it was going to end up being about how I looked in a dress," she said. "It's heartbreaking and I mean, I punished myself for it. I took diet pills. I heard it and I couldn’t not hear it in the back of my mind every time I was on stage, every time I walked out the door."

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Reveals in Brave New Memoir: ‘I Was Killing Myself with All the Drinking and Pills’

She added that she still needs to work on self love and acceptance.

"It is not easy, it hurts," she told PEOPLE earlier this year. "And still, I feel like we all look in the mirror and are not 100% all the time. I mean, we all see our flaws. Some, the others don’t see. And mine were just out there for the world to rip apart, when they weren’t even flaws. When they were made into flaws that I didn’t know I had."