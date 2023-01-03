Jessica Simpson Has a Throwback Style Moment in Her 8th Grade Cheerleading Varsity Jacket

She also asked her Instagram followers if it's time to change up her blonde hair

By Hedy Phillips
Published on January 3, 2023 01:43 PM
Jessica Simpson Letterman Jacket
Jessica Simpson. Photo: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is throwing it way, way back!

The actress, singer and fashion mogul shared a fun photo on Instagram in a blast-from-the-past look. "Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket," she wrote alongside the photo of herself in a car wearing the green and yellow coat. Her letter "R" is perched on top of a cheerleading megaphone and includes "Jessica" written on top of it. She wore the coat with a slouchy orange beanie and dangly earrings while smiling.

Over the holidays, Simpson, 42, was clearly going through it with her style. Not only did she unearth her old jacket, but she also took to her Instagram Stories to ask her followers if she should change up her blonde hair.

She posted a series of photos playing with hair color filters to switch up her locks. In one photo, Simpson shared a selfie with her current blonde hair while posing with her shoe collection in Nordstrom. But then she shared the picture again with a pink tint to her hair. She asked the question, "Also, should I dye my hair?"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-simpson/" data-inlink="true">Jessica Simpson</a> Letterman Jacket
Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Another pose found Simpson trying out auburn hair and brown hair with a poll for her followers on whether or not she should do it. While the results weren't a landslide, quite a few people voted for Simpson to keep her beloved blonde hair.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-simpson/" data-inlink="true">Jessica Simpson</a> Letterman Jacket
Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Simpson may play with the length of her blonde hair from time to time, but the hue rarely changes. She's rocked a bob in the past but usually sticks with her ultra-long hair. She wore her hair down to her waist while on vacation in August, showing off her beach waves while in her swimsuit.

"The sun is settin' on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do say so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover," the singer wrote in an Instagram caption, tagging husband Eric Johnson.

"Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin' home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure," Simpson continued.

She concluded: "Adios Cabo San Lucas."

In the photo, she opts for the extremely beach-friendly look of platform high heels that match her black bathing suit. She topped it all off with black sunnies.

Simpson, who shares daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie, 3, and son Ace, 9, with Johnson, is living the short-hair life right now, though, showing off her locks just before Christmas on Instagram. She wore her blonde strands, which hit just below her clavicle, straight and loose with a warm, cozy jacket and pants.

While she's sticking with the blonde for now, Simpson's definitely got ideas for a new hair color in mind. Maybe 2023 will be when Simpson's fans see her with pink hair while she's showing off her daisy dukes.

