Jessica Simpson Posts Cheeky Bikini Photo Ahead of 40th Birthday: 'Final Days in My 30s'

The star modeled a trendy cow-print two-piece from her Jessica Simpson Collection swimwear line two weeks before her 40th birthday

Jessica Simpson is getting a jump start on her 40th birthday celebrations. The superstar showed off her curves in a cheeky swimsuit photo shared on Instagram that showed off her boho style.

Channeling her inner cowgirl wearing an embellished black hat and semi-sheer lace cover-up draped over her back, Simpson, 39, posed beachside in a sexy cow-print bikini from her own Jessica Simpson Collection swimwear line (each piece is discounted 50% off at Macy's right now!).

"YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30’s 😜," Simpson captioned the photo which had her back turned to the camera revealing a hint of her backside in the cheeky high-rise bottoms.

In another photo shared on the Jessica Simpson Collection account, the fashion mogul faced the camera with her arms out wide to the side and said, "Cancer Season! ✨ 🌟💫 ."

Simpson will celebrate her 40th birthday in just two weeks on Friday, July 10.

The star also proudly showed off her hard-earned body in a mirror selfie shared on social media wearing a workout set from her Jessica Simpson Collection activewear line.

"Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I," Simpson captioned the sexy photo, adding, "Move move move for your own mental health."

In her memoir Open Book which came out earlier this year, Simpson got candid about the unrealistic body expectations she faced as a young star in Hollywood that started when she wore the iconic Daisy Duke shorts for her role in Dukes of Hazzard that helped catapult her to stardom. She described the moment in her memoir as one that “created a gold standard Jessica, the ‘before’ for every ‘is she fat or is she thin’ story for the rest of my career.”

Simpson told PEOPLE that early on in her career she turned to things like diet pills because of the pressure she felt to be thin when starting out at 17 when she got a record deal.

"I thought it was about my voice. I didn't know that it was going to end up being about how I looked in a dress," she said. "It's heartbreaking and I mean, I punished myself for it. I took diet pills. I heard it and I couldn’t not hear it in the back of my mind every time I was on stage, every time I walked out the door."

But now, the mom of three considers her body her source of strength and feels more confident in her skin than ever before.