Jessica Simpson Channels Her 'Inner Elle Woods' in Head-to-Toe Pink as She Promotes Her Memoir

February 4 marks the release of Jessica Simpson’s powerful new memoir Open Book — and the 39-year-old megastar is embarking on her promo tour dressed for success.

On Tuesday, Simpson shared an Instagram photo of herself having a major monochromatic moment. She wore a bright pink shirt and pants combo underneath a matching shiny leather coat from Saks Potts featuring fur trim, which retails for a whopping $1,799. The singer accessorized her look with tinted Gucci sunglasses, oversize silver hoop earrings and a leather handbag — a head-to-toe pink ensemble inspired by everyone’s favorite Harvard grad from Legally Blonde.

“Channeling my inner Elle Woods 💕#OpenBookLOOKS,” she captioned the post.

“Princess💖💖💖💖💖” one person wrote in the comment section. Another said, “Seriously — she can do no wrong right now! 😍”

A few fans even exchanged Legally Blonde quotes in the comment section, as they complimented Simpson’s glamorous look.

“Is that low-viscosity rayon?” Lol I 💗 this look! Obsessed!” one Instagram user wrote, referencing the scene in which Woods (played by Reese Witherspoon) claps back at a rude sales lady during one of her extravagant shopping sprees.

Simpson’s stylist and close friend Nicole Chavez also shared a photo of the look she helped curate with the star.

While a second person shared one of Woods’ most iconic lines, “What? Like it’s hard to get into Harvard?” and added a sweet message about Open Book: “Or write a book that is SO freaking brave? Already listening on Audible!! Thank you for writing this book 💕”

And this isn’t the first major fashionable monochromatic moment Simpson has had while out and about to promote her book.

On Monday, she looked chic in a black long-sleeve dress paired with oversize square sunglasses and black pointed toe leather boots.

Last week, the “With You” singer wore a green set by Safiyaa during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, then stunned in a snakeskin print jumpsuit with matching boots and black sunglasses featuring snakeskin trim. She posted a paparazzi photo of the daring look using the same hashtag in the caption: “#OpenBookLOOKS”

“Open that book, baby,” Chelsea Handler commented on the post. January Jones said, simply, “👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻”

Simpson is seemingly having fun with fashion these days, but in Open Book, the former reality star shares the dark story behind one of her most iconic style moments ever.

In 2005, Simpson wore the famed Daisy Duke shorts for her scene-stealing role in The Dukes of Hazzard. She was praised at the time for her body — and her legs in particular — but the singer says it set her up for years of “scrutiny” any time her weight changed.

Writing in her new memoir, out today, Simpson says that the Daisy Duke moment “created a gold standard Jessica, the ‘before’ for every ‘is she fat or is she thin’ story for the rest of my career.”

And those body expectations did follow her for the next 15 years, through three pregnancies and the infamous “mom jeans” look in 2009 that had people calling her “fat.” Simpson tells PEOPLE that she never expected that level of judgement when she signed her record deal at age 17.

“I thought it was about my voice. I didn’t know that it was going to end up being about how I looked in a dress,” she says. “It’s heartbreaking and I mean, I punished myself for it. I took diet pills. I heard it and I couldn’t not hear it in the back of my mind every time I was on stage, every time I walked out the door.”

Now, as a mom of three and after another tough pregnancy that put her at over 200 lbs., Simpson says that she “just can’t read” the comments about her body anymore, even the ones that are veiled compliments about her weight loss.

“Even now, people [are] commenting on my Instagram, ‘Oh, snap back?’ [about her weight loss] No, it wasn’t a snap back and I don’t even know what that word means,” she says. “It’s like, I work hard and when I work out, a lot of it is to release anxiety. That’s one of my tools for sobriety. Just walking, just going and talking, walking and talking with my husband. Even some of my biggest fans… They’re saying it as a compliment, but it’s like, that’s not what I was trying to get with this picture but okay.”

It helps, though, that Simpson is now comfortable in her body and looks at it as a source of strength.

“It’s one of those things that I do accept about myself,” she says. “I do want to look my best of course. And be my best and be active with my kids and run around and not feel too weighed down. It’s not that I am all about strict dieting or anything like that.”