Jessica Simpson Celebrates Wearing a Bikini: 'I Gained and Lost 100-Lb. 3 Times'

"I enjoyed a good proud cry today," Jessica Simpson told fans alongside an Instagram photo of her in a bikini

Jessica Simpson is wearing a bikini with confidence!

On Thursday, the 41-year-old singer and fashion designer shared an Instagram photo of her sporting a paisley tie bikini from her self-titled line.

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen," she wrote alongside the sultry snap, adding, "but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!"

She credited the moment to "hard work," "determination," and "self love".

Simpson ended by telling her fans, "I enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️💛".

"I have no idea how much I weigh, I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up," she said during an interview with TODAY.

"If I don't, I have another size. I have every size," she added, comparing the scale to a "Ouija board in church."

"I've really tried my hardest to not let that define me," she said of using a scale to keep track of her weight.

The mom of three isn't one to shy away from candidly discussing her journey. In October she vowed 'not to let myself down' as she shared a photo of herself on a treadmill via Instagram.

"First day back at it and I'm already hurtin' and feelin' real dramatic about being sore," she wrote. "I have been craving this, but procrastinating."

With the first one under her belt, Simpson said she would make it part of her day again — with a treat as an incentive.