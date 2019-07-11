Jessica Simpson Celebrates Birthday in Leopard Swimsuit and Colorful Sunglasses: '39 Is All Mine'

Jessica Simpson is celebrating her birthday in style!

The mother of three marked her 39th year with a glamorous pool party, rocking a leopard print bikini and beach cover-up and some oversized jeweled sunglasses.

“39 is all mine!!!” the singer said in a caption for an Instagram photo posted Wednesday. Her glitzy look was topped off with gold hoop earrings and her long blond hair in a half-up, half-down ‘do.

In another post, she said, “39 with my ladies 🎉” underneath a photo of herself flashing the peace sign along with 18 of her friends.

Image zoom Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Image zoom Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson/Instagram

RELATED: Jessica Simpson’s Sexiest Instagrams — and How to Recreate Them

Simpson’s birthday bash comes on the heels of other news worth celebrating: the announcement of her memoir, which will be released next February.

“I have been approached many times over the years about writing a book. It never felt right to me until this very moment,” the business mogul told PEOPLE on Wednesday. “I have always felt that one of my God-given purposes in this life is to inspire people.”

“I hope that by telling my whole story and not holding back I can help move people to walk through their fears and defeat their challenges, as I am working hard to do every day with mine,” she added. “I hope readers will feel the love, laughter, tears and truth contained in every page.”

Simpson has had an eventful year.

In addition to her book deal news, she and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie Mae in March. They are also parents to son Ace Knute, 6, and daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7.

Image zoom Jessica Simpson and family Jessica Simpson/Instagram

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Is Writing Her Memoir: ‘Love, Laughter, Tears and Truth’ on Every Page

The three kids already seem to have a special bond, if photos that Simpson shares of the siblings are any indication.

“I love the way he loves her 💕 #ACEKNUTE #BIRDIEMAE” she captioned a recent photo of Birdie and her big brother. She shared another photo of sisters Maxi and Birdie, similarly captioning the photo, “I love the way she loves her 💕 #MAXIDREW #BIRDIEMAE”