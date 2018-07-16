Jessica Simpson Says Husband Eric Johnson Loved Her 'Sexy, Romantic' Birthday Party Look

Jessica Simpson knows how to plan a memorable birthday party for her kids, Maxwell Drew and Ace Knute. She threw Ace an epic “baseball and parrot” bash for his 5th birthday and celebrated Maxwell’s 6th birthday with a circus-powered party inspired by the 2017 musical The Greatest Showman. So for her own 38th birthday, Simpson went just as over-the-top but chose a not-so-kid-friendly theme.

“For my birthday I really wanted it to be sexy, so we did a fun, romantic type [of party],” Simpson tells PEOPLE at Beautycon LA over the weekend. “My name was Vivian for the night. I had red hair.”

She teamed her wavy red hair with a super-revealing black mini dress with sheer panels and plunging neckline. “It was fun for me,” she says about her hair change-up. “It was fun for Eric [Johnson].”

While her husband loved her fiery new look, her 6-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew wasn’t a fan.

“Max didn’t like my red hair,” Simpson said of her mini-me, who is already getting into her beauty products and closet.

She says turning 38 feels “amazing,” particularly because of all the exciting things going on in her business life. “I feel in my career and in my life, things are just really on a good path, and I’m just very blessed.”

Simpson was on-hand at Beautycon because she’s expanding her namesake brand with a beauty collection. “It’s something that we haven’t done before, but it’s a major passion of mine,” she says. “I mean, I’m from Texas, so I definitely have always had the contour and the big hair.”

She’s starting out slow by debuting brushes first. “They’re amazing. They’re really great, great brushes.”

