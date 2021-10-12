The sisters' bridesmaid style was full of feathers and rhinestones

Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross Go Full Glam as Bridesmaids in Friend's Wedding

Here come the bridesmaids!

Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross brought the glam when they joined their close friend on her wedding day as part of her bridal party.

Bride Lauren Harrison, the Simpson sisters' friend and Director of Design and Product for Jessica Simpson Collection, let her best friends have fun with "feathers and rhinestones" when it came to their bridesmaid dresses.

Each bridesmaid selected a different embellished gown, in gorgeous complementary champagne and silver hues. Jessica, 41, showed off her famous figure in a plunging gold gown covered with sparkling rhinestones. She added even more shine with a diamond necklace and drop earrings.

Ashlee, 37, on the other hand, went for a different vibe than her big sister. The singer chose a muted silver dress covered in subtle sparkles and feathers on the cap sleeves and down the skirt.

Jessica and Ashlee's mom Tina Simpson, 61, also joined the celebration. She looked elegant in an emerald gown with a tiered fringe skirt topped with a cropped leopard-print fuzzy jacket.

tina simpson; lauren harrison wedding Credit: Lauren Harrison/Instagram

Jessica and Ashlee's daughters have already had their own fun fashion wedding moments together. This past summer, Ashlee and her husband Evan Ross shared photos of their daughter Jagger with niece Maxwell — whom Jessica shares with husband Eric Johnson — twinning in matching flower girl dresses at a friend's wedding.

The boho maxi dresses, from girls & women's apparel brand Joyfolie, were in the color castor gray and featured a full tiered skirt with lace ruffles and a scalloped lace detail in the back.

Ashlee Simpson

Both cousins accessorized the looks with matching braid crown hairstyles for the day.