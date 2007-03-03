Jessica Simpson and Paris Hilton - Sharing a Look?
Is it just us or do Paris Hilton and Jessica Simpson look oddly alike in these photos? Paris hit the streets of L.A. -- on foot, of course -- in a signature primary colored outfit, while Jessica got into character for her new film Blonde Ambition in New York. (No, she's not back to blonde, it's a wig for her character). With those the red dresses, high-heeled mary janes, the curly blond bobs with hair accessories, they look like style sisters. The truly scary thing? Only one of them is a costume. Click here for everything you want to know...
Is it just us or do Paris Hilton and Jessica Simpson look oddly alike in these photos? Paris hit the streets of L.A. — on foot, of course — in a signature primary colored outfit, while Jessica got into character for her new film Blonde Ambition in New York. (No, she’s not back to blonde, it’s a wig for her character). With those the red dresses, high-heeled mary janes, the curly blond bobs with hair accessories, they look like style sisters. The truly scary thing? Only one of them is a costume.
Click here for everything you want to know about Jessica Simpson, and click here for the full story on Paris Hilton.
Photo: Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press; RCRST/X17