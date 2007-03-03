Jessica Simpson and Paris Hilton - Sharing a Look?

Is it just us or do Paris Hilton and Jessica Simpson look oddly alike in these photos? Paris hit the streets of L.A. -- on foot, of course -- in a signature primary colored outfit, while Jessica got into character for her new film Blonde Ambition in New York. (No, she's not back to blonde, it's a wig for her character). With those the red dresses, high-heeled mary janes, the curly blond bobs with hair accessories, they look like style sisters. The truly scary thing? Only one of them is a costume.